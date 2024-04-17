David Beckham honours ‘beautiful wife’ Victoria on her 50th birthday

David Beckham put together a montage of special moments in honour of his wife’s Victoria Beckham’s 49th birthday.

The former England football captain took to his Instagram on during the wee hours of Wednesday, April 17th, to share a video set to the tune of Bee Gees’ song, More Than A Woman.

He also penned a loving caption to the former Spice Girl.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife,” wrote David. “As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished , achieved & what you have built , Posh spice , business woman & of course marrying an England captain [crying laughing emoji].”

He continued, “But your biggest success are your children , you guide them , love them & teach them… They love you beyond words , we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all.”

He concluded with a quip, “50 and fit I AM BEING HONEST,” a reference to their viral moment from Netflix’s documentary, Beckham.

In response, Posh Spice gushed in the comments, “I love you all so much xxxx,” adding a slew of heart emojis.