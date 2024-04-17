Phillipa Soo joins the cast of Ryan Murphy’s ‘Dr. Odyssey’

Philippa Soo garnered Tommy, Emmy and Grammy nominations for her work in 'Hamilton'

Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series, Dr. Odyssey, expanded its stellar line-up with the addition of Philippa Soo.

Variety reported on Tuesday, April 16, that the Hamilton alum will be featured in the ABC series alongside the previously confirmed cast, including Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson.

Further character details and the story plot have been kept under wraps. However, some sources spilled the beans, saying that the series is a medical procedural set on a cruise ship.

The upcoming series is believed to debut during the 2024 -2025 broadcast season.

Murphy is co-writing Dr. Odyssey with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Meanwhile, the trio is also contributing to the upcoming venture as executive producers alongside Jackson.

Moreover, Eric Paquette, Eric Kovtun, Alexis Woodall, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich are executive producers.

Additionally, Soo, who starred in the original Broadway production of Hamilton as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, has nabbed several nods, including Tony, Grammy and Emmy nominations for her work in the smash hit musical.

She also boasts numerous film credits to her name, including Tick, Tick...Boom! as well as shows like Dopesick and Shining Girls.