Tom Sandoval heartbroken after ex Raquel Leviss admits she ‘wasn’t in love’

Tom Sandoval appears to be heartbroken after he learned that his ex Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss never really loved him.

In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval expressed that he was upset after Rachel said on her podcast that she “wasn’t in love” with him during their months-long affair, via People Magazine.

The headline-making affair, dubbed Scandoval, between the exes had caused a frenzy as it happened during Sandoval’s nine-year relationship with girlfriend Ariana Madix.

The affair had caused the end of his relationship with Madix.

During the episode, Sandoval told his pal Tom Schwartz that he “made changes” to himself in hopes the relationship with Rachel would work.

He said he hoped “one day that she would see the work that I'd done myself and would appreciate it.”

Getting emotional, Sandoval added, “I don't understand how she said I was anything but somebody who just loved and cared about her, like I'll do anything for her.”

“I wasn't fully ready to give up hope until I heard it from her own lips and now I have,” he shared in a confessional. "To go through all that and not even give it a shot, like what was it all for?”

Schwartz in response said, “It’s over, man. It’s been over.”

In the show, Lisa Vanderpump expressed her concern sharing that she doesn’t want Sandoval “to start spiralling after we just got him to a place where it was starting to even out.”