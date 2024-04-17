Stray Kids to release new single 'Lose My Breath' featuring Charlie Puth

Stray Kids to release new single 'Lose My Breath' with music video featuring Charlie Puth

Stray Kids teamed up with Charlie Puth to tantalise fans with a new single ahead of their summer comeback.

According to The Korea Herald, the South Korean boy band is slated to drop a digital single, Lose My Breath, featuring the See You Again chart-topper on May 10.

JYP Entertainment, the band’s agency, made the exciting announcement on Stray Kids' official social media handles on Wednesday, April 17.

"We expect the collaboration between these world-renowned artists to be of another level (which will) satisfy their fandom," the agency said in a press release.

The collaboration between the singers comes ahead of the band’s new album, set to debut in the summer.

Additionally, the Attention hitmaker is not new to working with K-pop singers. He previously worked with various K-pop idols, including BTS sensation Jungkook, who featured in Puth’s single Left and Right.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter also produced a single Like That for Babymonters’ debut album.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids has several other ventures up their sleeves. After returning to the music-making scene, the band will headline three major music festivals.

They will make their festival debuts on I Days in Milan and British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on July 12 and 14, respectively.

Stray Kids is also scheduled to rock the stage at Lollapalooza Chicago at Grant Park from August 1 to August 4.

Check out the poster of Lose My Breath below:



