Taylor Swift unveils schedule for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift gave a glimpse into her forthcoming schedule for the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.



Swift, 34, took to social media on Tuesday, April 16, to share a promotional video for the album, which comes out on Friday, April 19.

In the video clip shared, it starts off with a ’70s-inspired room, reminiscent of the Midnights era, where fans could spot crumbled-up paper, a series of records and a clock set to the time of 2:00.

The video then leads the fans to an all-white hallway and into a room titled “The Tortured Poets Department,” where two typewriters and cups of coffee could be seen atop empty desks.

Zooming in on the bulletin board, it reveals that apart from the album released, there is also a music video that will be dropping on Friday.

“8 p.m. ET. Music video release?” and 14 slashes. “The TTPD Timetable,” Swift wrote in the Instagram caption. She later edited it to be just, “The TTPD Timetable.”

The Grammy-winning singer previously unveiled a library pop-up in Los Angeles earlier in the day, in partnership with Spotify.

The open-air library at The Grove will remain open until Thursday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time each day.