Seth MacFarlane doesn’t see ‘a good reason’ to end ‘Family Guy’

Seth MacFarlane about ending Family Guy after 25 years

Seth MacFarlane doesn’t seem to have any plans about ending Family Guy anytime soon.



The show’s creator and star talked about the show’s long period of success in a new profile celebrating 25 years since the animated series went on-air.

“At this point, I don’t see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes,” MacFarlane said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night.”

He continued, “There was a time when I thought, it’s time to wrap it up. At this point, we’ve reached escape velocity. I don’t know that there’s any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, ‘Eh, we don’t care about Family Guy anymore.’ But that hasn’t happened yet.”

After just two seasons of its January 1999 Fox premiere, Family Guy was cancelled. The show received a last-minute network pickup for a third season before being permanently cancelled.

However, the show gained fresh life through Cartoon Network reruns and the release of DVDs, which led to its cult following among viewers.

In May 2005, Fox revived Family Guy and debuted Season 4. Since then, the show has regularly shown annually till it reached its current Season 22.

MacFarlane is the voice behind characters including Peter Griffin, Brian Griffin, Stewie Griffin, and Glenn Quagmire.