Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan’s ‘Magic Mike’ money battle affecting their relationship

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s relationship amid legal battle

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s relationship is shattering amid divorce settlements and the legal battle for Magic Mike money.



“Channing and Jenna both knew it would take awhile for them to settle their divorce but neither of them thought it would be this long,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The source added that the exes going to trial has “caused immense tension in the dynamic recently.”

Tatum and Dewan, both 43, still need to sort their divorce settlement details out.

“Jenna will fight for what she is entitled to — a fair settlement by California State Law,” the insider told the outlet. “Channing doesn’t think Jenna’s claims are fair.”

The source highlights that Tatum and Dewan “both have expressed they have moved on and want this divorce to be over,” yet they “still can’t get on the same page.”

Dewan has since been romantically involved with Steve Kazee, with whom she parents son Callum, 4, and they are also expecting their second child together currently.

Tatum, meanwhile, got engaged to Zoë Kravitz in 2023.

The source also says that the pair “put on a good front” for their 10-year-old daughter Everly, “but it’s messy behind closed doors.”

“Channing and Jenna only communicate when it has to do with Everly,” the source claims, mentioning that they have “always maintained a great co-parenting relationship.”

Someother source told the outlet that Tatum “is actively trying not to give Jenna money that she is owed.” another adds, “He is trying to block any settlements. Their priority is to be respectful for the sake of their daughter.”

Another alleges that Dewan has “already received millions,” saying, “The latest development has caused tension between the dynamic. Jenna is asking for things she is not entitled to.”