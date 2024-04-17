Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals how they seduce kids for for get-together

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones on spending time with kids

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have to seduce their children with vacations to get them to spend time with them.



'Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us,' Douglas shared with Today.

'And so we just finished five weeks in India at Christmastime. And we're always planning next year, what our trips will be and where we'll go.'

'It's just a treat,' the Franklin star responded when asked how it feels to spend time with his kids.

'Especially when you're not forcing them. I said, "Catherine, look, they actually want to hang out with us." he said, "You know, it's good."'

'But we've got good trips,' Douglas joked. 'We seduce them with good places to go.'

The family was most recently spotted at a wedding in Palm Springs, California together.

They were in India before that, according to Daily Mail, travelling to Capri in a yacht in August.

Douglas also shares son Cameron with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Zeta-Jones, who got married to Douglas in 2000 in New York City, previously talked to People in 2022 about her happy family.

'Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know. I'm extremely blessed to be able to have both of them in my life,' she said.