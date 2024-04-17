Mark Estes reflects on seriousness of relationship with Kristin Cavallari

Mark Estes on love with Kristin Cavallari

Mark Estes is making clear the intensity of his love for Kristin Cavallari.



“It’s very serious,” Estes, 24, told Us Weekly on Monday, April 15, about his relationship with Cavallari, 37. “I’d say as serious as it gets.”

When Cavallari abruptly announced her romance with Estes, a man thirteen years younger than her, in February, fans were shocked.

Despite the criticism that their age difference has drawn online, Estes doesn't seem to be phased by it.

“I don’t dive too deep into that,” he told the outlet, referring to the comments. “People are going to talk no matter what you’re doing. I just brush it off my shoulder and if it makes me happy, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Estes is a member of the TikTok famous Montana Boyz, with Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox.

Both Winterburn, 24, and Wilcox, 22, are happry with how Estes is dealing with his newfound fame.

“It’s tough. There’s a lot of people that hate on it,” Wilcox explained to Us. “I mean, we know him, and he knows himself.”

Also, none of the three boys have ever seen Laguna Beach or The Hills, despite being connected to one of the show’s stars.