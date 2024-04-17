Charlize Theron spotted front row with daughter August at Dior fashion show

Charlize Theron attend Dior Fashion Show with daughter August

Charlize Theron attended the Dior pre-fall fashion show with her daughter August.



The Fast X alum was spotted seated front row with the 7-year-old, who looked elegant in a white ensemble with a blue varsity-style jacket, as per Page Six.

In pictures obtained by the outlet, August Theron further styled the baggy outfit with Dior socks and grey sneakers, adding a black micro Lady Dior purse from the French fashion house.

The kid posed beaming beside her superstar mother Theron, who dressed in a black long-sleeve top with a beige graphic maxi skirt for the show Monday night.

Charlize, 48, who previously took her 11-year-old daughter Jackson to a Dior show in France last year, styled her outfit with a bunch of gold necklaces matching gold earrings, dark shades and black boots.

The actress, who is the Dior ambassador, managed her blond hair back into a low bun, and held the same black handbag that her daughter wore cross body.

The mother-daughter pair were spotted hand-in-hand approaching their way to their seats at the Brooklyn Museum earlier in the night.