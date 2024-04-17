Timothée Chalamet fully embraces role of Bob Dylan in recent photos

Timothée Chalamet channelises Bob Dylan for his upcoming biopic

Timothée Chalamet has fully embraced the role of Bob Dylan in his upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.



In the recent photos obtained from the set of latest movie, Chalamet could be seen with his co-star Monica Barbaro on the stage at Echo Lake Park, New Jersey on April 15.

Chalamet, who will play the folk musician in the new movie, was spotted singing into a microphone while a harmonica appeared to be attached to his shirt.

Barbaro, who plays the role of Dylan’s girlfriend Joan Baez, was captured playing the guitar alongside Chalamet.

In the pictures, Chalamet was seen wearing a brown jacket over a blue shirt and blue jeans outfit. Barbaro, on the other hand, donned a blue and purple patterned dress while her darks locks were styled into a side parting.

Earlier, Rolling Stone reported that the James Mangold-directed movie’s other cast members include Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Nick Offerman, as Alan Lomax and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

Earlier this month, director Mangold, 60, confirmed that Chalamet will be singing as Dylan in the movie.

The Dune actor's vocal coach Eric Vetro, who worked with him on Wonka, opened up about his singing skills.

"It's kind of astonishing because going from the Wonka character to Bob Dylan, it's a completely different character, completely different voice, everything — and he does it," said Vetro in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine.

He told the outlet, "Timothée could turn on a dime. He's so talented that he is able to just switch into one role or the other really quickly."

"It's like what Renée Zellweger did with Judy Garland," added Vetro.