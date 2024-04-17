David Beckham's wife Victoria feels incredibly blessed after hitting golden milestone

Victoria Beckham reflects on her life and career on turning 50

Victoria Beckham has recently offered insight into her career and personal life as she hits golden milestone.



On Tuesday, the fashion designer took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note on turning 50, while being grateful to her husband David Beckham and children for their love and support over the years.

"As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content," she began.

The former Spice Girls band member wrote, "Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come. My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves."

"To me, that meant trusting my instinct and never compromising on my creative vision," she continued.

Victoria mentioned, "I believe that you can be many things. A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer… My passion has always been to dream big, then dream even bigger!"



"Believe in yourself first — everyone else will follow. And if you’re really lucky, you’ll find someone who believes in you even more than you do," she noted.

Victoria dished, "@DavidBeckham, I’m forever grateful for your unconditional love and support, and for our beautiful children. @BrooklynPeltzBeckham, @RomeoBeckham, @CruzBeckham, #HarperSeven, you complete me. I’m so proud, so in awe of the kind, hard-working, talented individuals you are all becoming."

In the end, she added, "I’m so thankful for my family, my friends, and my incredible team! This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I’m only just getting started."