Tom Cruise is ‘undateable’ after Elsina Khayrova breakup: Report

Tom Cruise reportedly got spooked when Khayrova’s ex started talking about the new couple in the media

Tom Cruise’s dating standards may be too high for him to find a new romantic partner, per a new report by In Touch Weekly.

Following his breakup with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, the Mission: Impossible star, 61, is reportedly “undateable” due to his long “list of conditions for his romantic partners.”

A source spilled to the outlet about the Hollywood A-Lister’s demands, “They have to be open to joining his faith, marriage is a must, and apparently, there’s a height issue, so his partner’s heels can’t be too high!”

The insider further noted that the impossible standard Cruise has set has rendered him a difficult person to date.

“At this point, he could be undateable” they claimed.

Another report by the National Enquirer claimed that Cruise got spooked after Khayrova’s ex husband Dmitry Tsvetkov began talking to the media.

In a previous interview, the Russian oligarch warned Cruise to “keep his eyes and wallet wide open when dealing with his ex-wife, whom he shares two children with.”