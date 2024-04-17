Henry Cavill praises ‘hardworking’ girlfriend after pregnancy news

enry Cavill went Instagram official with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso in April 2021

Henry Cavill is in awe of his girlfriend and expected mother-of-his-child-to-be Natalie Viscuso as the couple embark on a new chapter of their lives.

Speaking to E! News, the Man of Steel star, 40, revealed that Viscuso – a television executive – has been juggling multiple responsibilities at once. Yet, she still found the time to show up for support on the set of his new film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

“She’s come to set a couple of times, but she’s always working so hard,” Cavill noted, adding, “She’s working L.A. hours, often at Vertigo Entertainment, and when she’s not doing that, she’s reading for the L.A. hours.”

He further acknowledged, “I’ve never known someone to work as hard as her.”

Cavill confirmed the happy news to Access Hollywood on the red carpet of his latest role on Monday.

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited,” he said.

As they navigate pregnancy, the former Witcher star reflected on the changes they’ve had to make ever since learning about the pregnancy, particularly vis-à-vis their date nights.

He told E! News that though the pair – who went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2021 – are “not shy of a kitchen dance party,” they’ve had to forgo one important component of their romantic evenings together.

“A bottle of wine goes down range… obviously not now – but previously,” he said.