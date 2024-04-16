Kevin Costner rejected Chris Hemsworth for new film: ‘Wait your turn’

Chris Hemsworth revealed he was excited to work alongside Kevin Costner but respected his decision



Kevin Costner isn’t letting Chris Hemsworth replace him just yet.

During the CinemaCon 2024 last week, the Thor star, 40, revealed that he heard about Costner’s script for an “abstract” love story and subsequently tried to talk the 69-year-old Hollywood star into giving him the role.

“[I spent] an hour the other day trying to convince [Costner] and he was like, ‘I’m doing it, kid.’ Didn’t work,” Hemsworth shared.

Speaking to ET later at the same event, Costner responded that Hemsworth would have to “wait his turn,” adding, “as long as I’m still young enough to play it, I’ll play it.”

However, the Yellowstone actor acknowledged Hemsworth’s stardom.

“If I reach a moment where I [don’t] think I could do that, I would [reach out]. He’s certainly one of our great leading men right now,” he admitted.

Costner to sing praises about Hemsworth, saying, “He’s so handsome and he’s so good.”

He continued, “He’s going to have to go find his [own] love story. [But] I’m glad he likes this one.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth acknowledged that the project is “better seen in [Costner’s] wheelhouse for sure, as far as the kind of Western environment.”