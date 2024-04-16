The Beatles’ 1970 film ‘Let It Be’ set for release on Disney Plus

Disney announced the release of ‘Let It Be’ on its streaming platform Disney Plus set for May 2024

Get ready, Beatles fans! The iconic band's 1970 film, Let It Be, capturing the making of their legendary album of the same name, is set to stream again after 50-plus years.

Initially released amidst the backdrop of the band's breakup in the summers of 1970, the film has been meticulously restored and re-contextualised with insights from The Beatles' docuseries "Get Back," directed by Peter Jackson, which premiered on Disney+ in 2021.

With the go-ahead from the film’s director Michael Lindsay-Hogg, Let It Be was restored by Jackson’s tea and is set for release in May 2024.

While the film had limited availability since its release, it has now found a new home on Disney+, marking its official return to audiences worldwide after decades.

“I now think of it all as one epic story, finally completed after five decades,” Jackson said in a statement.

Featuring exclusive footage from the band's recording sessions and their historic rooftop performance in 1969, the film provides a rare glimpse into The Beatles' creative process and camaraderie.

The Beatles’ official Instagram account also teased the announcement.



“At last… there will be an answer,” the post hinted.