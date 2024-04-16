Robert Downey Jr. spills do's and don'ts with Oscar trophy

Robert Downey Jr. shares unusual details about Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr. has recently spilled the do's and dont's with Oscar trophy at the premiere of his new series, The Sympathizer.



"I don’t think you should walk around to the afterparties and carry it. I don’t think you should flaunt it," said Robert, while winning his very first Oscars for Oppenheimer.

The Due Date actor mentioned, "I couldn’t get him to carry it around that night."

Addressing the dont's, Robert stated, "I don't think you should use it as a toilet paper holder or anything either."

When asked where his Oscar was in his house, to which Robert replied, “Right now, it’s in the entryway.”

The Iron Man actor took home the Best Supporting Actor award last month, and thanked his "terrible childhood and the Academy," in his speech.

Elsewhere in the interview, Robert revealed he was first nominated in the Best Actor category for his role as Charlie Chaplin in the 1992 movie, Chaplin.

However, Robert believed it was a blessing in disguise that he didn’t win at the time.

"I was young and crazy, and it would have put me under the impression that I was on the right track," remarked Robert, who was just 28 years old at the time.

In a 2013 interview with GQ, the actor shared he never gave up on winning an Oscar.

"Well, I know it’s going to happen," he told the magazine at the time, "That’s just a fact.”

Robert mentioned, “I, personally, would be shocked if we went to the end of the tape now and I didn’t have at least one."

"Look, even if I don’t get one directly, eventually they’re just going to have to give me one when I get old. So no matter how you slice it, I’m getting one," added the actor.