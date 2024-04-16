Kate Middleton, Prince William hatching a 'secret plan'

Prince William is hatching a secret plan amid Catherine's battle with cancer

Prince William and Kate Middleton are hatching a secret plan amid Catherine's battle with cancer, according to a new report.

The Prince and Princess of Wales - who relocated to Windsor from London in 2022 - have planed to adore their home, according to OK magazine.

The family is reportedly considering expanding an empty annexe to help the Princess cope during her cancer treatment.



"Nobody knows that there is quite a spacious red-brick annexe building that's not being used next door to Adelaide Cottage," a source told the outlet.



"It's currently inhabitable and needs extensive renovation works if it were to be used. Discussions have been ongoing for a while about using the property as part of the overall cottage grounds, but it's just about finding the right time to kick the project off," added the insider.



Future King William is said to be "conscious of public scrutiny" so is taking a cautious approach to personally funding the costs.



"William is very conscious of the public scrutiny over the Royal Family's spending habits, so he is looking at the best way to cover any renovation costs," added the source.

"It's a project that's very much been put on the back burner for now due to the family's unfortunate position, but it will be looked at again when the time is right."



Adelaide Cottage is situated a short distance from William and Kate's children's school in Berkshire. However, the family-of-five also spend time at Anmer Hall - their home on the Sandringham estate which is a much larger property.