Katy Perry shares who she wants to replace her on American Idol show

Katy Perry wants THIS person to replace her on American Idol: More inside

Katy Perry has recently shared who she wants to replace her on American Idol show after this season.



Speaking to E! News, the Firework crooner opened up on who she would like to join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges' table.

"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," said the singer.

Katy stated, "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

"So I love Jelly Roll," she added.

Katy noted, "To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"

Elaborating on what she wanted from show's replacement, Katy mentioned, "I want a truth teller, I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."

Katy also pointed out the the future judge needs to be "someone who doesn't read the comments from haters online".

Meanwhile, the Hot N Cold musician further said, "Unfortunately, when you're a woman and you have an opinion or you're a boss, sometimes you're also considered a (expletive) so just someone that has a strong sense of self, that listens to their intuition."