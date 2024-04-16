Kelly Clarkson gets emotional as she reflects on her pregnancy experiences

Kelly Clarkson's performance on her talkshow

Kelly Clarkson gets emotional as she reflects on her tough pregnancy experience on her talkshow.



On Monday, Kelly opened up about her hospitalization while pregnant during a discussion with guest Hillary Clinton on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I have been pregnant twice, hospitalized both times," said the 41-year-old while sharing her reaction to Arizona'a abortion ban.

Kelly told Hillary, "I mean, literally, I asked God, this is a real thing, 'to just take me and my son,' in the hospital the second time because I was like, it's the worst thing... I didn’t know I’d get emotional, sorry."

To which, Hillary replied, "It’s OK, because you're speaking for so many. You’re speaking for literally millions of women in our country and around the world."

Kelly continued, “And it, um, it was just the worst. To make someone go through that — whew.”

The Grammy Awards winner, who is the mother of two children, stated, "Having children was my decision... And I'm so glad I did. I love my babies. But to make someone..."

Hilary chimed in and said, "There’s a cruelty toward women, towards women's lives."



“And you don't realise how hard it is. The fact that you would take that away from someone,” responded Kelly.



The American Idol alum added, "That it can literally kill them. The fact if they're raped … by their family member … and they have to — like that, it's just like insane to me."