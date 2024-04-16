Paul McCartney, John Lennon’s sons release first music collaboration

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and John Lennon’s legacy continues through their sons, James Louis McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, respectively, as they team up to create music together.

On Friday, April 12, James, 46, unveiled his latest single, Primrose Hill, a collaboration with Sean, 48, marking their inaugural songwriting venture.

Both James and Sean have enjoyed successful solo careers in music, with Primrose Hill marking their first official collaboration.

Sharing the news on Instagram, James – the oldest son of Paul McCartney – expressed his excitement about the release of his collaboration with Sean – John Lennon’s only child with Yoko Ono and second overall.

“Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon,” James wrote in the caption to a photo of him and Sean.

Not only that, but he also hinted at more music to come, promising fans further musical offerings in the near future.

Additionally, James announced an opportunity for fans to participate in the upcoming music video for "Primrose Hill" by submitting footage and entering a contest by the end of the week starting April 15.

Following the song's release, Paul McCartney, 81, proudly showed his support for his son James. Taking to Facebook, the rock legend wrote, “My son James has a new song out called ‘Primrose Hill’ – check it out!”

He also praised his former bandmate’s son, writing, “And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song.”

In anticipation of the release, James shared the inspiration behind Primrose Hill on Instagram, describing it as a heartfelt folk-rock ballad evoking memories of love and longing. The song, characterised by acoustic guitars and James' soulful vocals, captures the essence of romantic nostalgia.