King Charles, Queen Camilla return to Clarence House

King Charles III has returned to London after enjoying a holiday with Queen Camilla in Scotland.



The 75-year-old waved to royal fans and tourists as he arrived back at Clarence House for his treatment following cancer diagnosis .

Charles and Camilla stayed in Birkhall, their Scottish retreat where the King and Queen honeymooned back in 2005, to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

The King was in good spirits as he sat inside his maroon state Bentley sedan on Tuesday. Excited royal fans snapped pictures of him alongside the Queen.

It was King Charles's first trip to Scotland since disclosing his diagnosis in February. The King has mostly withdrawn from public duties while undergoing treatment. The monarch is expected to go on foreign trip in October if things go as per plan.