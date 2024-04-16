Kourtney Kardashian remembers aunt Karen Houghton in touching tribute

Kourtney Kardashian paid a heartfelt tribute to her late aunt, Karen Houghton.

The reality TV star shared her childhood photo with Karen and bid farewell to her mother, Kris Jenner's younger sister.

Kourtney's post came after Karen's death certificate revealed the real reason behind her demise.

As reported by TMZ, the late Karen had a sudden cardiac arrest and cardiac arrhythmia that proved to be fatal for her.

For the unversed, on March 19, the momager of the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced the death of her younger sister in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

The socialite shared beautiful throwback pictures with her sister and wrote, "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time."

Kris showered praises on Karen, saying, she "was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny."

While concluding her caption, the renowned television personality said, "Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you, my beautiful sister."