Shakira announces first dates for 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' world tour

Shakira announced the initial dates for the first leg of her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore) world tour, which is taking place in North America.

On April 16, the Colombian singer took to her Instagram and shared that she will be performing 14 shows across North America.

The Waka Waka singer's concerts will begin on November 2 in Palm Desert, California, and end on December 15 in Detroit, Michigan.

Shakira wrote, "I’m so thrilled to announce the first dates for my LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR, a celebration for my wolfpack!"

She added, "The first leg of the tour will be across North America, the only chance to experience the show in a more intimate way! International dates to be announced soon, so stay tuned!"

It is pertinent to mention here that Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is Shakira's first new album in seven years.

Interestingly, the Hips Don't Lie singer released her new project after being allegedly cheated on by her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué.