Meghan Markle takes big step to make peace with Prince Harry's family

Meghan Markle wants to make peace with Prince Harry's family

Meghan Markle has seemingly moved on from royal drama with her latest step to ease ongoing tension with Prince Harry's family amid their health woes.

The Duchess of Sussex has tried to make amends with the royal family by sending them a clear message that she has no intention to disgrace them in the future with a new launch.

"The former Suits star has decided to put her feud aside to make peace with the royals," a source close the Sussex has claimed.



"She's doing this to return Harry's smile as he's in tense since King Charles and Kate Middleton revealed their cancer diagnosis."

It emerges after Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother Meghan unveiled her first product from her new American Riviera Orchard brand.

The source added: "Meghan's step suggests as she wants to send a message to the royals that she has no grudges against them."

Mrs Robbins, wife of Hollywood power player and boss of Paramount Brian Robbins, also shared an image of Meghan's product on her social media saying: "breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter."

It comes month before Harry's UK visit in May as the Duke is set to attend tenth anniversary of his Invictus games. The father-of-two is also said to be restless to meet his cancer-stricken father King Charles, elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate, who's under going preventative chemotherapy.