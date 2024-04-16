Prince Harry puts future with Meghan Markle, kids at risk

Prince Harry’s risk of being deported from the US continue to rise in the wake of the ongoing investigation about his drug use.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell branded the Duke of Sussex “stupid” and “arrogant” for boasting about his drug use in his memoir Spare.

America’s conservative organisation, The Heritage Foundation, is pressurising the government to release his visa documents to find out if he lied about his drug use.

However, Ambassador Jane Hartley reassured Harry will not be deported from the US under the administration of President Joe Biden, giving him a leverage until the elections until later this year.

“Harry was criticized for being both stupid and arrogant by publicizing his use of illegal drugs in his memoir,” said Lady C. “But what this intervention by the American ambassador shows us is that the Biden administration were prepared to allow the king’s son into the country regardless of what rules he may or may not have broken.”

“The issue that perhaps Harry hadn’t thought about so clearly is what would happen if there were to be a change of government,” she continued.

“If Trump wins, Harry may well come to regret these very foolish remarks, made no doubt at the urging of his publisher to sell a few more books.

“The reality is that no foreigner has an inviolable right to enter another country and you can be made a ‘persona non grata’ at the drop of a hat,” the royal author added.