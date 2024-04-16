Hollyoaks' couple Carley Stenson. Danny Mac revel in baby joy

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac to welcome second child together

Hollyoaks real-life couple Carley Stenson and Danny Mac recently announced that the duo is expecting their second child together later this year.

Carley shared the big news with her followers on Tuesday, April 16.

Taking to Instagram, the TV personality showed off a shadow image of her bump alongside a caption that read: "We can’t wait to meet you."

Meanwhile, her husband Danny, made a hilarious remark, joking about the news in the comments section, adding: "Wait. What!?"

Other celebrities rushed to congratulate the pair following the big announcement, expressing their excitement.

Hayley Tamaddon, known for playing Del Dingle in Emmerdale gushed: "Ah huge congratulations.”

While the pair’s fellow Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox chimed in, adding: "Beautiful news!! Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Lucy-Jo Hudson exclaimed: "How did I not know? Ahhh congratulations babe."

The pair started dating in 2011 and got married six years later. They welcomed their first child, Skye in March 2021.

For the unversed, Danny, 36, who is known for his role as Mark Savage in Hollyoaks, starred alongside his 41-year-old wife Carley’s Steph Cunningham until 2011.