Rachel Zegler, Kit Connor hint at new project with mysterious initials

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor hint at an upcoming project

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor recently took to their Instagram, teasing their followers of an upcoming project that will star the duo as Romeo and Juliet.

Following their announcement, fans speculated that they may have hinted at the Diane Paulus-directed Broadway-aimed project, making its way to the American Repertory Theater next season.

However, Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers’ West End production is also in the works, setting Broadway goals.

Speaking of the duo’s past experiences, Zegler made her debut as Maria in 2021’s West Side Story, winning the Golden Globe Award for the same role as the Best Actress- Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

After marking her win in the said category as the youngest winner, the 20-year-old actress next starred as Anthea in the superhero film 2023 Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Zegler is now set to star as Snow White, alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Meanwhile, Connor is known for his role in the Netflix series Heartstopper.

Previously, the actor playd teenage Elton John in Rocketman and is all set to star alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, and Stephanie Hsu in The Wild Robot, which is said to be an adaptation of Peter Brown’s novel.

According to Broadway World, a representative for A.R.T confirmed that there’s no announcement in the pipeline.