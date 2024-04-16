Coachella 2024: Doja Cat brings her A-game to energy-filled gig

Doja Cat surprises audience with dinosaur skeletons and Yetis

Doja Cat pulled off a memorable Coachella night, bringing out dinosaur skeletons and twerking Yetis, leaving the audience amazed with her set-featured surprises.



The Grammy winning artist wowed the audience by introducing a star-studded list of guests during her gig, including 21 Savage, Teezo Touchdown, and A$AP Rocky.

Staying true to delivering a rap-focused performance, Doja skipped her popular songs like Say So and Kiss Me More.

She closed the show with a style, making history as the second Black woman to headline Coachella after Beyoncé delivered a spectacular performance in 2018.

Performing on an array of rap-focused songs, the singer dazzled in a white fur two-piece, later transforming into a hazmat suit, as well as a bikini, featuring the same hair as her wig.

Her outfits were a highlight of the performance she delivered, including that one moment when the singer wore reflective tights with a shimmery bodysuit and boots, performing from the top of the scaffolding.

The singer made sure her dancers wore various outfits throughout the show, including their iconic plastic two-piece sets.

Wrapping up her visually stunning performance, Doja Cat ended the show, captivating the audience with her ‘muddy-look.’