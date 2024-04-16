Prince William, Kate, desperate to save Charlotte, Louis from Prince Harry's fate

Prince William and Princess Kate are determined to prevent their children from succumbing to the traditional roles in the royal family.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales are making sure their younger children, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, do not grow up in the shadow of the future King-in-waiting, Prince George, 10.

It is certainly a major step for the senior royals to try and avoid resentment just like that in Prince Harry’s heart, who was raised as a royal spare in contrast with William.

"William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare,” Jennie shared, according to The Mirror.

“They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George.”

“I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold... it could be the military, but it could also be working in the charity world or whatever he finds appealing after his education is finished,” the royal expert continued.

“I'm sure they will encourage him to go to University, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love," she added.