Prince William makes major announcement ahead of Harry's UK visit

Kate Middleton's hubby Prince William makes major announcement

Prince William has made big decision ahead of his younger brother Prince Harry's UK visit, leaving fans guessing about cancer-stricken Princess Kate's heath with his major announcement.

The Prince of Wales has announced his first public engagements since news of his beloved wife Kate's cancer diagnosis and preventative chemotherapy, giving major hints at the future Queen's health with latest announcement.

Journalist and royal commentator Rebecca English has broken the news about William's future plans, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "He will visit Surrey and West London on Thursday to spotlight the community and environmental impact organisations in the area are having through their work."

The expert also shared a message from the organisation to confirm the news, which reads: "The Prince of Wales will first visit Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, where he will see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations."

"The Prince will then visit a youth centre in West London which receives regular deliveries of surplus food from Surplus to Supper, and will hear about how this helps the young people it supports."

The announcement comes day-after Harry lost his first attempt to appeal against the dismissal of his legal challenge over the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to the UK to attend the celebrations of tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games organisation.

Prince William is set to return to work for the first time since Princess Kate announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.



Last month, the Princess of Wales announced in an emotional video message that cancer was found in tests following her abdominal surgery in January.

A friend of the Waleses told the Daily Beast: "In many ways, the next few weeks and months will be a template for his future reign because he will have similar personnel available after he succeeds to the throne, even if that doesn’t happen for many years."