Josie Gibson makes shocking confession about Stephen Mulhern romance rumours

Josie Gibson and Stephen Mulhern were recently spotted holding hands backstage during the filming of Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

The presenters, who are both thought to be single, have remained fans throughout their time on ITV’s stable of talent, however, the duo was recently caught off-guard, sharing an adorable moment during the rehearsals on Saturday, April 13.

When questioned about their relationship status, Josie joked, confessing: “I'm in love with Stephen Mulhern. There you go.”

Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail about Mulhern, she added: “But story of my life, I don't think he loves me.”

The English TV personality was previously linked to cameraman Sam Morter after the two were spotted holding hands on a job in Paris.

Shutting down all the rumors of her dating Morter, she explained: “I am not with Sam Morter... I love Sam Morter, he is my work colleague, I'm like his older sister. I'm like his auntie.”

Meanwhile, Josie declared herself single during her stint on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in December 2023, asking her campmate Fred Sirieix to set her up with a “potential candidate.”

For the unversed, Josie is a single mother to her five-year-old son Reggie. She decided to split from his father Terry just five months after Reggie was born.