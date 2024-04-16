Meghan Markle becomes laughing stock after launching new product

Meghan Markle invited scrutiny over her first product from her new business, American Riviera Orchard.

Royal expert Angela Levin poked fun at the duchess’ latest reveal in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“I can't help laughing. "Meghan has sent 50 influencers a jar of strawberry jam." Hold the front page. It's a limited edition of 50. We see the jar numbered 17,” she wrote.

Levin was joined in by fellow trolls in the replies, who called out the Suits alum for dissapointing reveal after making them wait for long.

“Strawberry jam, how original,” scorned one.

“When does jam become limited edition. Do we hold onto it for years and it will increase in value,” wondered another, punctuating their post with a laughing emoji.

It comes after wife of president and CEO of Paramount Pictures Brian Robbins, Tracy showed off her jar of jam, featuring the titular logo on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

Delfina Balquier, an Argentine socialite and photographer, and a longtime friend of the Sussexes promoted the jam in a similar fashion with the caption: “Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I love your jam.”