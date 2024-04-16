Justin Bieber unfazed by trolls as he shares sweet moment with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber shares a sweet moment with Hailey at Coachella

Justin Bieber expressed his love for his wife, Hailey Bieber, at Coachella 2024.



On April 15, the Baby singer officially shut down the marital woes rumours by sharing a sweet video with his partner from the music festival.

In the shared video on Instagram, Justin can be seen adorably embracing Hailey and then kissing on her forehead as the lovebirds enjoy Lana Del Rey's performance on Friday night.

Speaking of the musician's heartfelt gesture for the model, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, "This is a very sweet and loving PDA between Justin and Hailey."

She added, "It's all the more adorable because it was not performed in front of any press cameras. It also shows an alternative side to their relationship in terms of their body language dynamic."

Judi explained that Justin appeared 'protective' and sent "non-verbal romantic signals" with his arm around Hailey.

It is important to mention that there were speculations about the trouble in Justin and Hailey's paradise for the past few weeks.

However, People Magazine debunked the split rumours, revealing that there is no truth" to such news.



An insider shared, "There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy."