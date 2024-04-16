Hailey Bieber delves into the next shiny summer manicure trend: SEE

Hailey Bieber offers insight into latest neon manicure

Hailey Bieber recently debuted fun manicure to her fans. She took to her Instagram to showcase her latest nail-do.

The Rhode founder has been quite influential with her nails in the past. Her latest manicure, however shows her jelly-glazed nails transformed for something different, applying a more neon touch.

Justin Bieber’s wife donned this intriguing manicure style to Coachella Festival second time in a row so fans are speculating its official.

She approved of her latest Glow-in-the-dark nails, wearing it to almost every other event there is.

Bieber’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt shared a carousal of photos in the form of a slideshow on Instagram, featuring the 27-year-old model’s nails.

In the first picture, Bieber showed off her neon green almond-shaped nails, holding onto her iconic Rhode lip gloss case. Meanwhile, the last photo in the slideshow revealed a close-up of the model’s nails, glowing green in the dark with the lights down.

Hailey is getting into the festival spirit, doing nails with her interesting choice of mani.

Fans took to the comments section to praise the Rhode founder’s choice of nails, leaving heartfelt notes for the model.

One fan commented: “Best in the game!!”

Another user chimed in, adding: “I neeeeed to know how you got them to glow”

While a third gushed: “we just NEEED the tute!!”