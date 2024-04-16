Brian Austin Green talks co-parenting with ex-wife Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green got candid about how he handles co-parenting his three sons with ex-wife Megan Fox.



The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told E! News that he “always make sure that everything is centred around the experience of the kids.”

“People make a mistake of thinking that they’re gonna do things so the separation doesn’t affect the kids and of course, it’s gonna affect the kids,” he told the outlet. “The only choice you have is how it affects the kids.”

Green and Fox, 37, share sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, and were married for more than a decade before 2021 split.

Despite being amicable exes, Green admitted that he has to “pick his battles” with Fox some times and “do what’s best for the kids.”

“The person that you were with that you’re now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason,” he explained.

“Because you didn’t get along. So, you can’t expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids. So, you have to decide, ‘OK, it’s not about us getting along anymore. It’s about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.’”

Green and Fox, who have a 13-year age gap, met on the set of their film Hope & Faith in 2004. The two had been back and forth but officially called it quits in 2020.