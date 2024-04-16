Meghan Markle finally launches first product from new business

Meghan Markle finally launched first product from her new business, American Riviera Orchard.

The Duchess of Sussex sent out 50 jars of strawberry jams to influences across the US, one of them which included a Los Angeles based fashion designer Tracy Robbins.

She is also the wife of president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins.

Taking to Instagram, Tracy posted a photo of the jam placed insider a bowl of lemons. It featured the titular logo of the brand with Montecito underneath it.

Mrs Robbins wrote: “Breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter.”

She continued her praise for the jam in another post, saying, “I absolutely love this jam so I’m not sure I’m sharing it with anyone. Thank you M.”

Delfina Balquier, an Argentine socialite and photographer, and a longtime friend of the Sussexes promoted the jam in a similar fashion with the caption: “Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I love your jam.”

She showcased the jar in an artfully adorned corner, featuring a piece of bread and some fresh strawberries.

Meghan launched her lifestyle brand by debuting its official profile on Instagram last month.

According to reports, the new business of the duchess will cater to domestic items, ranging from tableware, cutlery, toiletries, and more.