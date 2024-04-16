Kobe Bryant's daughter has a 'fearless' Taylor Swift confession

Natalia Bryant opens up about her admiration for Taylor Swift

Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant opened up about her admiration for Taylor Swift and how she was first introduced to the Antihero hitmaker’s music.

Speaking exclusively to E! News’ The Rundown at the Revolve Festival on Saturday, April 13, the 21-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant shared her journey as a Swiftie after she was held responsible for turning her family into “massive Swifties.”

Responding to the question about introducing the Lavender Haze singer’s music to her family, Natalia responded: "Both my parents, absolutely, I actually found my original concert t-shirt from Taylor Swift's, like, first concert. I still have it."

According to the outlet, the family has been part of the American singer’s fandom since a long time.

Proof of this can be found in their family photos from Swift’s 2018 Reputation concert in Los Angeles, featuring the basketball legend and Vanessa alongside their daughters Natalia and her late sister, Gianna, who passed away in a helicopter crash with her father in 2020.

Meanwhile, the You Belong With Me songstress has been captured, sporting a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers icon in the past.