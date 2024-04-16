Meghan Markle has no plans to forgive royals despite Prince Harry’s pleas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who extended an olive branch to Prince William and Kate Middleton after the Princess’ shock cancer diagnosis, seem to have differing opinions over a key matter.
The Duke of Sussex, who is set to visit the UK next month is planning a reunion with his estranged brother, meanwhile, the Duchess believes that it will end in heartbreak, a source told OK! Magazine.
Meghan, who stepped down from her royal duties with Prince Harry in 2020, “wants [Kate] to make a full recovery and for the family to all be ok but four years on from leaving and she’s still upset by it all.”
The insider added that Meghan “can never fully forgive the royals for what they put her and Harry through and have never apologised.”
The former Suits actress is aware that Harry “wants to fix the relationship” especially after Kate’s cancer diagnosis but believes that “Harry is being naïve and that he still can’t trust William.”
“She’s terrified he’ll be made a fool of again and William will use him,” the source said of Meghan’s thoughts on the reunion plans. “She knows she makes better decisions than Harry as she won’t let her emotions rule her, but she fears she’s losing control over this situation.”
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first sparked romance rumours in June 2021
Channing Tatum is accusing Jenna Dewan of ‘dragging’ the legal battle
Dua Lipa’s new album ‘Radical Optimism’ will be released on May 3
Tom Hiddleston first appeared onscreen as Loki in the 2011 film ‘Thor’
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso went Instagram official in 2021
Courtney Love criticizes Taylor Swift after praising her on social media in the past