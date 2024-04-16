Courtney Love disses fellow singers Taylor Swift, Madonna, Beyoncé: ‘Not important’

Courtney Love disses fellow singers Taylor Swift, Madonna, Beyoncé

Courtney Love disrespectfully takes dig at fellow singers including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey and Madonna over her talent and life choices.



The singer started to question Taylor Swift first in her recent interview with The Standard. “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

Not only this, Love didn’t spare Madonna either showing hatred towards her: “I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Love also mentioned how much she dislikes Beyoncé’s new country hit, Cowboy Carter, despite appreciating the album’s symbolism being “about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed.”

“As a concept, I love it,” Love said. “I just don’t like her music.”

Love went on to express her hatred adding another name, Lana Del Rey. “I think she should really take seven years off,” she said, noting she hasn’t enjoyed Lana’s music “since she covered a John Denver song.”

“Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great,” Love continued. “When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”

The singer didn’t stop here. She further criticised female musicians for converging in style.

“It’s great that there are so many successful women in the music industry, but lots of them are becoming a cliché,” she said. “Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same. If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that’s exactly the same.”