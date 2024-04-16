Meghan Markle’s ex palace aide addresses bullying claims against duchess

Meghan Markle’s former aide from when she was part of the royal family recently opened up about bullying accusations against the duchess.

Speaking to Herald Sun, Samantha Cohen confirmed she was one of the 10 staffers to be interviewed in Buckingham Palace during their investigations about the claim.

In 2021, the Suits alum was accused of creating a hostile work environment for the palace aides after marrying Prince Harry.

Cohen told the outlet: “I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18 — we couldn’t find a replacement for me and when we did we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes but they left (quit) as well while in Africa.”

The allegations came only days after the Sussexes unearthed bombshell revelations about their time in the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

These included Meghan allegedly making her assistants cry and treating others so badly that they ended up quitting the Firm.

Her legal team hit back at the accusations, calling them a “calculated smear campaign.”

A senior royal aide refused to divulge results of the investigation after it concluded in after over an year.