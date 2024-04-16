Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton died due to THIS reason

Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton's died due to THIS reason

Kris Jenner’s beloved sister, who was reported dead in early March, was initially reported to have died of “unexpected” reasons.



However, later according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, the actual reason of her death has been confirmed. The late Houghton had a sudden cardiac arrest and cardiac arrhythmia that proved to be fatal for her.

Apart from that, the death certificate also mentioned Type 2 diabetes as a secondary factor. Adding that Houghton, 65, also had bipolar disorder.

Jenner, after her sister died, paid a touching tribute posting carousel of photos with her.

"My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time," Jenner wrote in the post’s caption. "Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny."

"She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them," she concluded. "I love you my beautiful sister."

After few days, Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to her late aunt.