Olivia Culpo rejects claims of undergoing any 'plastic surgery'

Olivia Culpo opened up about the claims of undergoing cosmetic procedures in her new Get Ready With Me video.



On April 14, the model shared a video on TikTok in which she can be seen doing her makeup before heading to Coachella.

While sharing tips for achieving a flawless makeup look, the 2012 Miss Universe addressed the rumours of getting facial surgery.

She said, "Everybody’s always interested in talking about, ‘What fillers did you — What botox did you do?’ All these things."

Olivia added, "Well, I, for the record, have never had plastic surgery. I don’t judge anybody that has."

The model shared that people think that she has gotten buccal fat removal “because my face is more sunken in now than it was 10, 12 years ago.”

Olivia confessed to getting a few non-surgical facial treatments.

Moreover, she revealed that she used to get Botox in her jaw to make it slim. However, now she is embracing her "natural structure.”