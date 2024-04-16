Prince Harry accused of breaking court rules amid major legal loss

Prince Harry landed under fire after allegedly breaking confidentially rules in his High Court case against Home Office.



As per recent court documents, the Duke of Sussex emailed information about his security claim to his longtime friend Johnny Mercer.

The royal has been friends with the veterans minister for quite sometime; he was last photographed drinking pints of beer together at last year’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Mr Justice Lane claimed in the filings published on Monday: “In November 2023, the claimant breached the terms of the confidentiality ring order by emailing certain information to a partner of Schillings, who was not within the confidentiality ring, and to the Rt Hon Johnny Mercer MP.”

However, Harry ended up apologising after the breach was detected by the duke’s own barrister Shaheed Fatima KC, who promptly informed his solicitor, Jenny Afia.

It comes after a High Court judge rejected the Spare author’s first attempt to appeal the ruling in favour of Ravec committee over their decision to strip him off public-funded security in the UK.

Harry’s legal team in now set to directly seek permission from Court of Appeal to restore his security for when he visits his home country.