Met Gala Guest List 2024: Everything to know about star-studded event

The Met Gala, which is dubbed as the Oscars for fashion, is the much-anticipated event of the year, in which A-listers join forces with top designers for a night of exquisite fashion.

Last year’s event, which revolved around the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, saw attendees pay homage to the celebrate designer in hues of black and white, while many others snubbed him with hues of pink.

This year, the guest list is expected to expand as newcomers also join in to celebrate fashion’s biggest night.

According to Page Six, Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, and The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, will be in attendance.

Meanwhile, Gisele Bündchen will attend with rumours suggesting that her boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, will join her as a plus one.

Rihanna and Kendall Jenner along with momager Kris Jenner are also likely to attend the event. Olivia Rodrigo, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, and Met regular Cara Delevingne will also be there.

Meanwhile, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan has also reportedly received an invite to the coveted event. It remains to be seen whether he will be attending and if new girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter will join.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a charity event and fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It has traditionally been timed to mark the opening of its annual fashion exhibition. Year after year, the event raises eight-figure sums.

What is the 2024 Met Gala theme?

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is ‘Garden of Time’ for the annual celebration of the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, which is entitled ‘Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion.’

When will the Met Gala take place?

The annual fashion event will return on Monday, May 6, in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Who is hosting the Met Gala 2024?

The 2024 Met Gala hosts are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.