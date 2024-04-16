‘It Ends With Us’: Blake Lively’s feature film gets new release date

Blake Lively’s forthcoming feature film tends to make fans summer most lively.



The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively will be releasing globally on August 09, as per People magazine.

The movie was first scheduled to drop by February 09, but then pushed to June 21. And at last the film got a (hopefully) recent release date, making fans wait for seven more weeks.

The film has been executively produced by Blake Lively. The star cast includes Justin Baldoni, who portrays Ryle Kincaid, with whom Lively's character falls in love, and directed the upcoming adaptation.

Both the stars were spotted filming in Jersey City, N.J., in May 2023. However, the production halted a month later due to writer’s strike and picked back up in early 2024.

According to the film’s official synopsis, "Lily Bloom thinks she's found the love of her life in Ryle Kincaid. However, after a troubling incident of abuse reminds her of her dark past, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. Further complicating things is the return of her first love into her life: a man who she took in many years prior when he was homeless.”

It Ends With Us will be releasing worldwide on August 9.