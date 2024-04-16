Prince Harry faces fresh blow in UK security case amid return plans

Prince Harry’s UK plans faced an unexpected impediment following latest decision by High Court over his security.

A judge in one of the country’s court rejected the duke’s latest attempt to challenge the Home Office’s decision to debar his access to public funded security for him and his family.

Harry initially lost the court battle against the committe in the High Court in February.

According to the latest decision published on Monday, the High Court turned down his bid to appeal their ruling in favour of the Home Office.

The legal team of the royal will now directly seek permission from the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision.

For the unversed, the Spare author was stripped off his security after he decided to step down as a working royal alongside wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

The couple relocated to California with their kids soon after, cutting all ties with serving the public as part of their oath as a member of the royal family.

This led to RAVEC unianimously deciding on withdrawing security of the Sussexes from UK taxpayers’ money during their visit to the country.

High Court judge Peter Lane ruled that the committee is well within its rights to make the decision, owing to his lack of contribution to service of the British people.