Jon Bon Jovi manifests positivity for Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi: ‘Great together’

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first sparked romance rumours in June 2021
Jon Bon Jovi sings praises for her future daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown and son Jake Bongiovi.
The American singer recently spoke with The Times U.K. about the Stranger Things actress that she “works really hard.” The Always singer further added that he is ready to officially welcome his son Jake Bongiovi’s fiancée into the family.
“I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way," Bon Jovi said.
"It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together.”
The two first sparked romance rumours in June 2021 and got engaged in April 2023.
Earlier in the midst of March, the Damsel star celebrated her anniversary with Jake via Instagram stories, referring Bongiovi as her “best friend.”
“Three years of bliss,” Brown wrote over a playful photo of the pair cuddling. “Love you best friend.”
