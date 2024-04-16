Jenna Dewan seeks ‘fair’ divorce settlement from ex Channing Tatum: Report

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are embroiled in a legal battle more than six years after they announced their split.

Dewan is arguing that Tatum did not fully disclose his assets, especially when it comes to the profits he earned from his Magic Mike franchise. According to documents obtained by People Magazine, the two exes have included each other on a “preliminary witness list” for a trial.

A rep for the actress, 43, told the outlet that “Jenna is just looking for a fair resolution of community assets of the marriage, under California State Law.”

The rep continued, “Jenna wants to reach a final determination and close this chapter on her life as soon as possible.”

The former couple has “been trying to settle for over five years and have gone to many settlement conferences during that time.”

However, a source close to Tatum, 43, told People that the reason why the settlement has dragged on for so long is because Dewan has “dragged on is because Jenna’s actions and claims continuously contradict themselves.”

“She says she wants a fair settlement but is ignoring all post-separation work Channing and his partners have done to enhance Magic Mike,” the actor’s source said. “She keeps stalling negotiations, but says she wants to resolve this.”

Although, a source close to Dewan refutes the claims adding that Dewan has “clearly moved on” and she’d like “all the doors to close and for her divorce to be finalised,” adding that she’s not dragging this out of “greed.”

The source close to Tatum says the actor, “just wants to move on and wants [Dewan] to move on with her new life as well.”