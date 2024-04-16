‘Excited’ Henry Cavill expecting first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill, the Man of Steel star, reveals the happy news of embracing fatherhood.



The actor, 40, confirms that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

The Argylle star disclosed the exciting news, during the New York City premier of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, to Access Hollywood.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that,” Cavill told the outlet’s reporter when she queried him about taking on fatherhood.

As the interview was in conclusory mode, the reporter asserted that the actor will make a “great dad.”

“Thank you,” he replied with a smile.

On Sunday, April 14, the couple was spotted exploring New York City. Viscuso held hands with her partner, who was dressed in a blue jacket over a tan tee, blue pants, and black shoes.

Viscuso was wearing a form-fitting black dress and matching boots.

Cavill attended the London premiere of his film Argylle in January with his partner of over two years.

For the event, Viscuso chose a floor-length white gown and matching shoes, while the star wore a dark blue suit with black buttons and black shoes. Over the dress, she donned an equally long coat with horizontal stripes in white and gold.

The couple went official on Instagram in 2021when they both shared each other’s pictures on their respective profiles.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill wrote in a caption to his post at the time.

Viscuso teased her boyfriend in her own caption, saying that she was "teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"